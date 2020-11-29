Thai Embassy arranges repatriation flight, 3 Thais and 21 foreign nationals, from Nepal

The Royal Thai Embassy in Kathmandu on Thursday arranged a repatriation flight carrying Thai and foreign nationals from Nepal back to Thailand.







The Royal Thai Embassy in Kathmandu, Nepal on Thursday 26th November, arranged the repatriation flight carrying 24 persons, comprising three Thai and 21 foreign nationals, from Nepal to Thailand.

The repatriation flight, which was the 9th arranged by the Royal Thai Embassy in Kathmandu, was operated as a chartered flight by Shree Airlines flight number SHA 4181.







The flight departed Kathmandu Tribhuvan International Airport at 7:29 a.m. local time, and landed at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport at 11:45 a.m. local time. The flight then operated as a cargo flight on its return leg.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Kathmandu had arranged transportation for Thai nationals returning on this flight from their residences to the airport. The Thai Ambassador to Nepal Wosit Worasap was present at the airport to facilitate the departure formalities, and deliver items including surgical masks, gloves, alcohol gel for the flight, and snacks for passengers to consume while on board.

Prior to the flight, the Royal Thai Embassy in Nepal has been assisting returnees with arrangements for COVID-19 PCR tests and examinations to receive the Fit-to-Fly certificate, as well as issuing the return certificates required for travel by people signed up for the flight to Thailand. (NNT)











