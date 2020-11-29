Thailand co-pay subsidy campaign next phase starts again in January

The Prime Minister has confirmed Phase 2 of the government’s 50:50 co-pay subsidy campaign for general purchases will start on 2nd January next year, expecting the number of participating vendors to exceed 1 million by that day.







The Government Spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri, announced that Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, has confirmed the government’s 50:50 co-pay subsidy campaign for general purchases will definitely proceed with its second phase, following good feedback from the general public.

He said the campaign has concretely helped participants cut down on their cost of living, and truly helped participating vendors.







Mr Anucha said the campaign shows the government’s success in stimulating the economy by encouraging more spending by the general public, while at the same time familiarizing them with wallet applications and new financial technologies.

There are so far about 850,000 vendors participating in the 50:50 campaign, with some 28 billion gross transactions recorded.

The campaign is still open to participation by more vendors who should register on the campaign’s website. It is expected the number of participating vendors will exceed 1 million by year’s end.







The growth in the number of participating vendors will help support Phase 2 of the campaign, where a new set of subsidy allowances will be open for registration in January next year.

The government spokesman asked members of the public and vendors to comply with the campaign’s terms and conditions, and not to believe any person’s claims that may lead to a violation of the terms, which will result in legal penalties. (NNT)











