Thailand quarantine now available as hotel packages via Agoda’s online booking

A new service allowing international visitors to Thailand to conveniently book their quarantine accommodation as easily as booking a hotel stay, using Agoda's platform prior to travel is now active.







Deputy Minister of Public Health, Satit Pitutacha said the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) has developed an online booking platform for approved quarantine facilities in Thailand with Agoda, making Thailand the first country in the world to provide quarantine arrangements as accommodation packages for arrivals.

This platform will help both approved international visitors to Thailand and returning Thai nationals to book their stay at one of the certified Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) facilities.

The platform, now available in 39 languages, allows users to check for available rooms at each facility, compare room types, rates, and other services and facilities, with a swift and secure booking and payment process.

Currently, there are about 37 hotels and other places of accommodation offering quarantine packages on this platform, with 100 more establishments outside Bangkok expected to be listed soon.









So far, 113 hotels and other accommodation, have been certified as ASQ facilities in Thailand including ones at major tourist destinations like Pattaya and Phuket. Their businesses are expected to generate 1.2 billion in income.

The new quarantine package booking platform is expected to help attract 30,000 more international visitors to Thailand, generating some 1 billion baht in revenue for the country. (NNT)












