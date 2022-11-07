Thai DPM chairs Mekong River Commission Summit 2023 preparation committee

Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan recently held a meeting with relevant officials to prepare for the upcoming meetings on issues involving the Mekong region.

The Deputy Prime Minister on Friday (4 Nov) presided over a meeting of the Thai National Mekong Committee, with officials from the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) and related agencies in attendance.







The meeting reviewed a draft declaration and event agenda for the next Mekong River Commission (MRC) Summit, which is scheduled to take place in April of next year.

The meeting endorsed the proposed 2022-2023 action plan for the MRC, which will later receive an additional review by members of the Cabinet.

The meeting also acknowledged the progress of MRC-related projects, including the Sanakham Hydropower Project in Laos, for which Thailand has expressed concerns about its impact on the border and river erosion.







Thai officials have continued to call for further studies and evaluations of this project, particularly pertaining to its potential impact on the physical border. A new study has been carried out and is expected to be completed this month, according to the Mekong River Commission Secretariat.







The Thai National Mekong Committee has urged related officials to express views that uphold the national benefits in future meetings and has instructed the ONWR to carefully implement resolutions from previous meetings. (NNT)

































