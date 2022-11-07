Pattaya not allowing sky lanterns, rockets, fireworks, and balloons on Loy Krathong night

Pattaya City has set up a stage on central beach for people to participate in the annual Loy Krathong Festival on the full moon evening of Tuesday Nov 8.

Starting from 5 pm, there will be stage entertainment, Krathong (floating bowl decoration) and Thai kid costume contests with firework displays. The amusement will last until midnight.







Pattaya City Hall is asking for cooperation from the general public to refrain from releasing dangerous items into the air such as sky lanterns, rockets, fireworks, and balloons. Those who violate the laws can be charged with hefty fines of up to 60,000 baht. Police and volunteers will be on duty to provide people safety on and off shore. City Call Center 1337 is open to report any dangerous or mischievous action people encounter on Loy Krathong night.















































