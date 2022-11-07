Thailand joins naval parade in Sagami Bay near Tokyo, Japan

Japan hosted its first international fleet review for seven years on Sunday (6 Nov) with ships from 12 other nations in a show of unity.

The naval parade in Sagami Bay near Tokyo involved 38 vessels, 18 from nations such as the United States, South Korea, Britain, Australia, Singapore, India and Thailand. 33 aircraft flew overhead, including submarine-hunting patrol planes and helicopters.







The review commemorates the 70th anniversary of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hosted dignitaries on the helicopter carrier Izumo before flying to the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan to meet with representatives.

As part of the review, Thailand sent its newest frigate, the HTMS Bhumibol Adulyadej, commanded by Adm Chokchai Ruengjaem. The ship was dispatched from the Sattahip Naval Base on October 26 with 157 crewmen aboard.







The HTMS Bhumibol Adulyadej is also participating in the two-day 18th Western Pacific Naval Symposium, which starts today (7 Nov) in Yokohama. (NNT)









































