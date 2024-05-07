Thai delegation joins ‘26th ASEAN-India Senior Officials’ Meeting (AISOM)’ in New Delhi

Mr. Paisan Rupanichkij, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Thailand, on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, led the Thai Delegation to the 26th ASEAN-India Senior Officials’ Meeting (AISOM) in New Delhi on 2-3 May 2024. At the meeting, Thailand highlighted key areas to take ASEAN-India relations forward as Comprehensive Strategic Partners, such as seamless connectivity in multiple dimensions, sustainable development, and promoting constructive, tangible cooperation under the framework of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI).







The Deputy Permanent Secretary, along with other ASEAN Heads of Delegation, also paid a joint courtesy call on H.E. Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India, and met bilaterally with H.E. Mr. Dammu Ravi, Secretary (Economic Relations), Ministry of External Affairs of India. (MFA)













































