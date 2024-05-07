Commerce Minister samples decade-old rice to demonstrate quality for planned auction

Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has confirmed that rice stored for over a decade in Surin province is still of good quality and edible, paving the way for an auction planned next week. The rice, part of the Yingluck Shinawatra administration’s rice-pledging scheme, has been preserved in two key warehouses belonging to Kittichai Co., Ltd. and Poolphol Co., Ltd.

During a visit on Monday (May 6), which included representatives from various rice-related organizations and the media, Phumtham sampled the rice to demonstrate its quality. The trip was prompted by skepticism from a local rice expert who had previously questioned the edibility of the rice, suggesting that such old stocks could not possibly be fit for consumption.







The Kittichai warehouse initially received 258,106 sacks of rice in 2014, totaling 26,094 metric tonnes, and now holds 112,711 sacks, weighing 11,656 tonnes. Similarly, the Poolphol warehouse started with 94,637 sacks and currently has 32,879 sacks left, weighing 3,356 tonnes.

Phumtham highlighted the meticulous preservation efforts at these facilities, including regular fumigation and measures to seal the warehouses against environmental factors and pests, which he argues are crucial for maintaining the rice’s quality over extended periods. He anticipates that the forthcoming auction of the well-maintained rice could yield revenues between 200 and 400 million baht. (NNT)















































