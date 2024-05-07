E-cigarette importers threatened with steep fines

The Customs Department is intensifying its crackdown on the importation and sale of e-cigarettes, barakus, shishas, and e-barakus by imposing hefty fines on importers.

Under the new regulations announced by Customs Department Spokesperson Panthong Loykulnan, fines will be set at double the value of the imported items, including their price tag, customs tax, and VAT. The measure positions e-cigarettes alongside other heavily regulated goods such as liquor and tobacco products.







Recent enforcement actions highlight the government's resolve. In Si Sa Ket province, officials raided a local tattoo shop accused of illicit e-cigarette sales, resulting in the seizure of thousands of pieces of vaping equipment and a significant sum of money. Two individuals involved in the shop's operation were subsequently arrested and are now facing fines that could reach up to two million baht.









A similar operation took place recently in Rayong provine, where local authorities apprehended two shop owners for selling e-cigarettes and related products. The raid also led to the confiscation of a range of vaping paraphernalia and a customer order list. (NNT)






































