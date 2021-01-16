Thai Covid-19 patient prosecuted for dodging quarantine

A Thai man, 33, who contracted COVID-19 faced criminal action for failing to conduct quarantine and concealing information about his visit to a disease-hit zone.







Buri Ram governor Thatchakorn Hathayakun said the construction contractor returned from Ang Thong province that was one of 28 COVID-hit provinces but failed to report for testing and quarantine as required by Buri Ram authorities.

Besides, the man even drunk with others. When he went back to work in Ang Thong, he tested positive for COVID-19. Officials filed a legal complaint against him as the offence carried a jail term of up to 10 days and/or a fine of up to 5,000, the governor said.

The man had been in close contact with a previously confirmed COVID-19 case at a cockfighting den in Ang Thong. Thirty-seven other people were in close contact with him in Buri Ram. (TNA)
















