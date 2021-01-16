Bangkok police charge 14 anti-government rally leaders with sedition

Fourteen anti-government rally leaders were additionally charged with sedition under Section 116 of the Criminal Code for their roles in a demonstration at Thammasat University and adjacent Sanam Luang ground on Sept 19 and 20.







The 14 people including Attapol Buapat, aka Khru Yai Khon Kaen, met interrogators at the Chana Songkhram police station, Bangkok, to acknowledge the charge. Lawyers from the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights Center accompanied them.

Mr Attapol said he denied the charge and would file his written statement later.

Another demonstration leader, singer Chaiamorn Kaewwiboonpan aka Ammy the Bottom Blues, postponed his meeting with interrogators. (TNA)











