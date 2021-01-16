Thailand new cash handouts cover 35 million low-income vendors, food delivery, taxi motorcyclists

Thai Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said the new cash handout program known as “Rao Chana” (We Win) will cover 30-35 million Thai people affected by COVID-19.







Low-income earners who participate in the co-payment subsidy program would be entitled to the new handout program and could receive handouts through their e-wallet. Other eligible groups will obtain handouts through the PromptPay system from this month to next month.

The new handout program would also welcome government welfare card holders, low-income vendors, food deliverymen and taxi motorcyclists.

Government officials, state enterprise employees and workers in the social security system would not be included, Mr Arkhom said.

The government will give 3,500 baht per month for two months under the new program. (TNA)
















