Thai Commerce Ministry helps lower living costs with sales points

A program under the Ministry of Commerce is ensuring that discounted products will continue to be offered at close to 100 locations in Greater Bangkok throughout this month.

DIT Deputy Director-General Arwut Wongsawas said his department has implemented the “Commerce…Discount! In Aid of the Public” campaign since October 2021. Over 2,000 events have so far been held under the program to reduce living costs and people’s expenses, earning 450 million baht in sales and contributing some 130 million baht in savings for the public.



In Greater Bangkok, sales under the program are held at locations designated by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and the National Housing Authority. 70 stationery selling points and 25 sales trucks are offering discounted goods from April 1-30.

Arwut added that provincial commerce offices in various provinces organize the sale of discounted goods in accordance with the local developments. For example, sales are taking place alongside provincial and district-level fairs and festivals, as well as in markets.







The deputy director-general said the DIT plans to continue the campaign via stationery selling points and mobile trucks, noting that the program is effective in reducing living costs and has been warmly received by the public.

Arwut also disclosed that the DIT now plans to sell ready-made meals at affordable rates through eateries participating in the Blue Flag campaign. Dishes will be sold for no more than 35 baht at 13,096 food shops and restaurants nationwide.(NNT)

































