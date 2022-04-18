Pattaya-Jomtien immigration busy post-Songkran

The Jomtien headquarters of Chonburi provincial immigration bureau saw lengthy queues forming early this morning after the five-day holiday. However, by 10.30 am the lives were manageable with around 40 foreigners mostly reporting for 90 days, registering their address or seeking 30 days extensions.

Although Tuesday 19 April is the traditional Songkran day in Pattaya, it is not a public holiday and immigration will be open as usual. In any case, water throwing has been banned for the third successive year, so expectations are high of a 'normal' day ahead.






























