Thai exporters urged to help prevent contaminated shipments to China

The government has stressed the importance of strictly adhering to COVID-19 prevention protocols in order to prevent exporting contaminated goods to China.

According to Alongkorn Polabutr, an adviser to the Agriculture Minister, the Office of Agricultural Affairs at the Royal Thai Embassy in Beijing said China has reopened the town of Mohan in Yunan province for Thai durian exports via the town of Boten, Laos. China previously suspended Thai durian exports from April 12-14 due to the discovery of COVID contamination in one of the shipments.



Alongkorn urged private operators to strictly maintain disease prevention measures and sanitize their products in accordance with regulations imposed by the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives and the committee overseeing fruit management and development (Fruit Board). He also advised export businesses and operators to consider alternatives such as water or air shipments.







The following ports are available for exporting fruits from Thailand via water transportation from LaemChabang Port:

Qinzhou Port in Guangxi Autonomous Region: 4-7 ships/week. Each trip takes 3-8 days. Shekou Port near the city of Shenzhen: 1-4 ships/day. Each trip takes 6-11 days. Nansha Port in Guangzhou city: 1-3 ships/day. Each trip takes 5-9 days.

Concerning air transportation, business owners can use SF Airlines to send products from Suvarnabhumi Airport to Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport (6 flights per week except for Saturdays). Although Shanghai Pudong International Airport is officially open, the city is currently under lockdown, causing delays in shipping authorization and transportation.

Alongkorn also advised exporters to closely follow ministry updates, as Chinese import policies are subject to change.(NNT)

































