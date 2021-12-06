Thai children aged 12-17 can fly home alone if vaccinated

Children of Thai nationality between the ages of 12 and 17 can now fly home on their own if they have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Foreign Ministry’s Department of Consular Affairs.







They can return to Thailand under the Test & Go or Sandbox scheme, though children who have not been vaccinated are still required to travel with their parents.

Children travelling on their own must provide evidence of having been inoculated at least 14 days prior to their date of travel and register for a Thailand Pass using their Thai passport.



Entry will only be considered for those who received a vaccine approved in Thailand.

Travelers who previously registered but wish to fly under the new measures must register again. (NNT)



























