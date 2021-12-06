Pattaya restaurant owners toast end of booze ban

Pattaya business leaders celebrated the government’s decision to finally allow restaurants in the city to serve alcohol.

Banglamung District eateries in Pattaya, Sriracha and Koh Sichang as well as Sattahip’s Najomtien and Bang Saray got the OK to pour beers again after being designated pilot tourism “blue” zones.







All restaurants must be SHA certified, maintain a “Covid-free setting” and restrict sales to 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-11 p.m.

The rule relaxation prompted many cafes and barbecue joints that had held off from reopening to finally open their doors.



Restaurant operator Amittra Klaydang said she was happy with the order, as booze generates more profit than food. She said her business has been in the red for months and welcomes the chance to earn a proper living again.

Another owner, Wasan Sanguantoykum, thanked the government for allowing his café to sell alcohol again. He said the rule change will prompt more foreign tourists to visit Pattaya.







































