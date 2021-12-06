Pattaya restaurant owners toast end of booze ban

By Pattaya Mail
0
475
This Pattaya restaurant is doing a thriving business since they are allowed to serve alcohol again.

Pattaya business leaders celebrated the government’s decision to finally allow restaurants in the city to serve alcohol.

Banglamung District eateries in Pattaya, Sriracha and Koh Sichang as well as Sattahip’s Najomtien and Bang Saray got the OK to pour beers again after being designated pilot tourism “blue” zones.



All restaurants must be SHA certified, maintain a “Covid-free setting” and restrict sales to 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-11 p.m.

The rule relaxation prompted many cafes and barbecue joints that had held off from reopening to finally open their doors.


Restaurant operator Amittra Klaydang said she was happy with the order, as booze generates more profit than food. She said her business has been in the red for months and welcomes the chance to earn a proper living again.

Another owner, Wasan Sanguantoykum, thanked the government for allowing his café to sell alcohol again. He said the rule change will prompt more foreign tourists to visit Pattaya.

Wasan Sanguantoykum executive of Mouth Se Restaurant on Pattaya 3rd Road said that he is very grateful to the authorities for allowing the sale of alcohol in eateries again.



Amittra Klaydang owner of Amani Café and Restaurant said that now that alcohol can be served, she expects to make a little profit from the extra sales.



The SHA certificate is displayed prominently in restaurants that serve alcoholic beverages.









RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR