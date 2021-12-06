Germany removes Thailand from list of high-risk nations

Thailand has been removed from Germany’s list of high-risk nations, according to an announcement by the Royal Thai Embassy on its Facebook page.

Under the new regulations, travelers from Thailand no longer need to register or quarantine upon arriving in Germany.







All travelers should nevertheless present one of the following:

A negative RT-PCR test result taken no longer than 72 hours prior to arrival, or 48 hours in the case of an antigen test.

A vaccination certificate for only the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Proof of having fully recovered from COVID-19 and receiving at least one injection of the aforementioned vaccines.

The Royal Thai Embassy is also advising travelers to stay informed on the latest updates, as Germany's travel rules are subject to change. (NNT)




























