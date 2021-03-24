Thai cabinet reshuffle endorsed after removing convicted ministers

Appointments of four new cabinet ministers have been endorsed by His Majesty the King and confirmed in the Royal Gazette on Tuesday.



The appointees are: Weerasak Wangsuphakijkosol, who was Deputy Commerce Minister and was named deputy Transport minister; Chaiwut Thanakhamanusorn, the new Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister; Sinit Lertkrai, Deputy Commerce Minister; and Trinuch Thienthong, the new Education Minister.







The Gazette also announced the departures of Thaworn Senneam, the former Deputy Transport Minister; Buddhipongse Punnakanta, the former Digital Economy and Society (DES) minister; and Nataphol Teepsuwan, the former Education minister.







Mr Nataphol, Mr Buddhipongse and Mr Thaworn were removed from their posts after being convicted by the Criminal Court for their role in the 2013-2014 street protests led by the now-defunct People’s Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC).













