Pattaya Bikini Surf Skate at Central Marina Saturday

Pattaya’s other Central Pattana PLC-owned shopping mall is hopping on the skater bandwagon with a March 27 skate and bikini show.



Deputy Mayor Ronakit Ekasingh chaired a March 23 planning meeting for Central Marina’s Bikini Surf Skate from 5-10 p.m. March 27.







Co-sponsored by the Pattaya Business & Tourism Association, the event follows Central Festival Pattaya Beach’s opening of a skate park and renovation of Bali Hai Pier to include a skating area.





Saturday’s show will be featuring music, professional skater shows and a Bikini Surf Skate parade from the North Pattaya mall to the Dusit curve.

Traffic will be closed in stages in front of the mall, at the Dolphin Roundabout and at Central Road intersection.











