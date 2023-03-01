Thai cabinet approves new round of state welfare living benefits

The Cabinet has approved a new set of state welfare benefits focused mainly on reducing cost of living expenses. This new round of the welfare program will commence on April 1 for eligible recipients through the welfare card campaign.

New allowances will include a monthly credit of 300 baht per person for purchases of essential items at Blue Flag stores, an 80 baht per person discount for cooking gas over a three-month period, a 750 baht per person monthly credit for public transport, a 315 baht per household per month electricity credit, and a 100 to 315 baht monthly tap water credit per household.







Those eligible can start using these allowances starting April 1, while rejected applicants will be able to appeal from March 1 to May 1.

According to the government, 14.6 million applications for the welfare campaign have been approved, while 5.5 million applications were rejected. (NNT)



























