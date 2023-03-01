Thai Senate President reminds senators to maintain neutrality during election

The Senate President has issued a reminder for senators to maintain their neutrality and avoid showing affiliation towards any political parties, including the party of the incumbent prime minister.

Senate President Pornpetch Wichitcholchai emphasized that senators must remain neutral, particularly if they participate in political activities. He therefore urged them to refrain from visiting the public while election campaigning is taking place, especially if they have relatives running for office.







Pornpetch stressed that such actions could influence public opinion and violate the principles of the Senate. While one of the duties of senators is to select the next prime minister, the senate president explained that it is not necessary for senators to meet with prime ministerial candidates at any time during the election campaign period.

The Senate President also discussed the amendment to the law on the prevention of forced disappearances, noting that it was tabled on February 28 and will soon be deliberated after being considered by the Constitutional Court. (NNT)



























