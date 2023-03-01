Thai Transport Ministry issues request for Orange Line corruption evidence

The Ministry of Transport has requested evidence to support allegations of corruption related to the Orange Line metro project, giving whistleblower Chuvit Kamolvisit 15 days to submit such evidence.

In an urgent letter, the ministry requested that Chuvit provide a detailed account of the corruption allegations, including the names of the individuals involved. Specifically, the ministry asked for the name of an individual who owns a bank account in Singapore, where a commission of 30 billion baht was allegedly transferred to fund political campaigns.







The ministry also asked if Chuvit had pursued legal action against those involved, such as by filing complaints with the National Anti-Corruption Commission or the Criminal Court.

The Ministry of Transport noted that it is requesting this information in order to conduct a timely investigation and prosecute those involved.







According to Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, this request is standard procedure for such complaints, with any decision seeking repercussions against Chuvit depending on the evidence submitted. He further assured that the ministry is strictly complying with the law without discriminating against any parties. (NNT)



























