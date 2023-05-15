Thai Cabinet approves draft documents for 42nd ASEAN Summit in Indonesia

Thailand’s Cabinet has approved a set of draft documents to be presented at the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia.

According to Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri, the documents aim to promote cooperation between Southeast Asian nations without adding legal obligations for Thailand.







The draft documents include four from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, one from the Ministry of Interior, two from the Ministry of Labor, and one from the Ministry of Public Health.

According to the Spokesperson Anucha, Thailand is committed to promoting cooperation among ASEAN member states.

One of the documents approved by the Cabinet is a leaders’ statement on ASEAN’s vision for the future after 2025, which supports creating a new vision for the ASEAN community that is strong, inclusive, and capable of confronting current and future challenges.







The documents also include a leaders’ statement on improving the bloc’s capabilities and performance as an institution for maintaining regional stability and security.

These documents will be presented at the ASEAN Summit to demonstrate Thailand’s commitment to promoting cooperation in Southeast Asia without imposing further legal obligations. (NNT)















