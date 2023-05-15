Thailand’s healthcare system set to handle new COVID-19 cases when new school term begins

The Ministry of Public Health is confident that Thailand’s healthcare system will be able to handle new COVID-19 cases when the new school term begins.

Permanent Secretary for Public Health Dr Opas Karnkawinpong assured that despite a slight increase in new COVID cases during the recent Songkran holiday, the figures were encouraging thanks to disease control measures already in place. The ministry also said it remains optimistic that the COVID situation in schools during the new academic term will not pose a safety risk.







Dr Opas noted, however, that COVID-19 will continue to be a seasonal disease, despite the WHO’s announcement that COVID is no longer considered a global health emergency. He further recommended that students receive annual COVID booster shots to strengthen their immunity.

Additionally, he advised children with respiratory illnesses to stay home and monitor themselves until they fully recover. (NNT)















