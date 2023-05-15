DPM Prawit hopes election would change the future of the country

DPM Prawit has exercised his voting rights. He invited the public to come out and vote for the future change of the country. In the evening, he will join the party to analyze the results.

General Pravit Wongsuwan, Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the Pracharat Party, went to vote at polling station number 11 in Wang Thonglang District at 8 AM on Sunday May 14. He arrived earlier than the scheduled time of 8:30 AM. He was dressed in a pink polo shirt, black jeans, and sneakers, with a smiling face. He patiently waited in line to cast his vote.







General Prawit was in the 470th position, and there were a total of 710 eligible voters in that unit.

At the polling station, some people had been waiting since morning to exercise their voting rights, even though the ballot box had not been opened yet.

After voting, General Prawit emphasized the significance of this Election Day for Thailand. He urged everyone to come out and vote for the future change of the country. He expressed hope that everyone would actively participate in the election.







Regarding the large turnout, General Prawit acknowledged that it had been a while since the last election, and this one holds great importance. He advised people to pay attention and not only consider their own interests when voting but also think about the candidates they are choosing. In the evening, he will go to the Pracharat Party’s headquarters to monitor the election results. (NNT)















