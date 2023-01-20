Thai cabinet approves budget for new multi-purpose reservoir in Nan

The Cabinet has approved a budget of 6.2 billion baht for the Royal Irrigation Department to construct a new multi-purpose reservoir in the northern province of Nan.

The reservoir, which has been named the Nam Khee, will be located in the Ban Wang Pha area of Pha Thong sub-district and will cover an area of 277 hectares within the Nam Yao National Forest Reserve and Nam Suat Forest.







According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek, the reservoir will serve multiple purposes including irrigation, water storage for consumption, flood control, and as a new tourist destination in the province. The project is set to increase the amount of irrigated land in the Pha Thong, Pha To, Pa Kha, Si Phum, Rim, and Tan Chum sub-districts, as well as in the Tha Wang Pha municipal area, for a total of 5,680 hectares. As many as 6,000 households are expected to benefit from the irrigation system.







The dam for the reservoir will be an 845-meter rock-fill structure standing 81.5 meters in height, with a 12-meter wide crest. The reservoir will have the capacity to hold 52.31 million cubic meters of water while the irrigation system will consist of a canal and an 88 km pipeline.







The Royal Irrigation Department said it has also conducted an opinion poll among residents in the project area and completed an environmental impact assessment (EIA) study for the project. It added that the project is set to be implemented next year and is expected to be completed in 2030, taking seven years in total to construct. (NNT)

































