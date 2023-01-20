Burapa Bike Week returns to Pattaya Feb. 9-11

For the first time since before the Covid-19 pandemic, the Burapa Pattaya Bike Week is returning to Pattaya.

Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat met Jan. 18 with Prasan Nikaji, president of the Burapa Motorcycle Club to plan the Back to The Culture, 26th Burapa Pattaya Bike Week 2023 on Feb. 9-11 at the Eastern National Indoor Sports Stadium on Soi Chaiyapruek 2.

All the usual topics were covered including power supplies, security and traffic management.







Prasan said that Burapa Bike Week is a multi-day motorcycle rally that takes place annually in Pattaya, Thailand. The club was founded in 1997 by a group of Thai motorcyclists and takes place every February with a “Ride for Peace” parade through the city and along Jomtien Beach. On Feb. 11 this year, a parade of 500 vehicles will travel through the city.

More than 50,000 visitors including tens of thousands of bikers from many countries are expected to take part in the event as it hasn’t been held since 2019. Bikers from the USA, Europe and Southeast Asia will travel to Thailand for this rally.





































