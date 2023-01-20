Pattaya mayor meets with Saudi Arabian ambassador in Bangkok

Pattaya’s mayor paid a courtesy call to Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to discuss expansion of the Middle Eastern tourist and business markets.

Poramet Ngampichet and Tourism Authority of Thailand Pattaya Director Anoma Wongyai, along with their deputies and city business leaders, met Jan. 17 with HE Abdulrahman Abdulaziz Alsuhaibani, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the Saudi embassy in Bangkok.







The meeting came ahead of the Jan. 20 inaugural flight of Fly Dubai at U-Tapao-Rayong-Pattaya Airport, which Poramet said will be a good opportunity for Pattaya to welcome Arab tourists.

The mayor said the plane will be full of “quality” tourists, such as working people, families, health lovers, and couples.

Saudi Arabia is assisting Thailand in bringing tourists to the country by cooperating with travel shows, Poramet said.

































