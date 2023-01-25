Thai Cabinet approves 5.9 billion baht for this year’s general election

The Cabinet has approved a budget of 5.95 billion baht for the upcoming general election.

According to a report, the Election Commission (EC) will receive 5.1 billion baht for preparations and for holding the election in various locations throughout the country.

Additionally, 840 million baht has been set aside for other state agencies and state enterprises to assist the EC. These expenses will cover voting by Thai citizens abroad, educational campaigns led by the education ministry, and costs for the Royal Thai Police to maintain peace and order during the election.







The current term for the House of Representatives is set to expire on March 23 and the general election must be held within 45 days of the expiration date. This allocation of funds will ensure that the election process runs smoothly and that all necessary measures are taken to guarantee the safety and security of voters. (NNT)

































