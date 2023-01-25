Anattada Chatchompoo crowned Miss Qipao at Pattaya beauty pageant

University students vied for 100,000 baht in cash and scholarships at the Miss Qipao Chinese New Year pageant in Pattaya.

City Councilman opened the Jan. 21 contest at the Terminal 21 shopping mall with local tourism officials and shopping mall staff.







The pageant aimed to provide educational funds for students and help spread Chinese-Thai culture.

Anattada Chatchompoo, a student at Rangsit University, won the crown and 30,000 baht cash. Pimsapat Tatdee from Mahasarakham University won 10,000 baht for second place and Manatchanok Utarawanit of Chonkanlayanukul took home 5,000 baht for third place.

































