Thai PM visits Suphanburi to follow up on use of public land petitions

The Prime Minister has visited the central province of Suphanburi to follow up on various government policies in the area.

The visit by Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha came following this week’s Cabinet meeting. He was accompanied by Secretary to the Prime Minister Phiraphant Saleeratwipak, and Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.







Upon arrival, the premier inspected a case of 113 residents petitioning for the use of public land for occupational purposes.

He said their petitions will be thoroughly looked into, while adding that, if approved, the land allocation will be determined through a drawing.

Of the 113 petitioners, 54 are considered eligible while the remaining 59 were deemed unqualified.







Gen Prayut later conversed with welcoming locals and inquired about their well-being. He also reiterated that the national land policy, which offers temporary ownership of land to people for occupational purposes, aims to tackle poverty and provides assistance to those in need.

Additionally, the prime minister stressed that his administration emphasizes equality under the rule of law. (NNT)



























