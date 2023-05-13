Thai cabinet approves 12 measures for upcoming rainy season

Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister and Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri disclosed the cabinet’s resolution on the approval of 12 measures for 2023 rainy season, as proposed by the National Water Resource Board (NWRB).

The 12 measures are:

1. Forecasting and targeting flood-prone and low average rainfall areas (from March 2023 onward)

2. Managing lowland areas for flood retention, including criteria for using areas for flood retention and damage compensation of private land (by August 2023)







3. Reviewing and adjusting water management criteria for large and medium scale water sources and diversion dams (before and throughout the rainy season)

4. Repairing and improving hydraulic structures, drainage systems, and telemetering stations (before and throughout the rainy season)

5. Preparing and planning of machinery and equipment, as well as personnel, for the flood-prone and low average rainfall areas (before and throughout the rainy season)

6. Repairing, improving, and checking security of levees/dams/dykes (before and throughout the rainy season)

7. Increasing water efficiency and improving water distribution (before and throughout the rainy season)







8. Preparing evacuation areas, exercising Incident Action Plan, and establishing incident command post before disaster (throughout the rainy season)

9. Preparing reserved water in all types of water sources (October- November 2023)

10. Empowering people network to ensure efficiency of situation update (before and throughout the rainy season)

11. Raising awareness and public relations (before and throughout the rainy season)

12. Monitoring, evaluating, and adjusting measures in accordance with the disaster situation (throughout the rainy season)

According to the Government Spokesperson, the Prime Minister wanted all concerned agencies to be notified of these measures. (PRD)





















