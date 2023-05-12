‘Entry Thailand’ website introduced to provide useful information to visitors

Thailand’s Department of Tourism has introduced “www.entrythailand.go.th,” a website that contains useful information, news, related websites, and applications for travelers on arrival and during their stay in Thailand.
The website features:
– Thailand information
– Real-time, in-depth flight information
– SHA / SHA+ accommodation booking
– Reservation home and camping
– Cultural calendar
– Weather warnings
– Thai disaster alert mobile application
– Thailand tourism directory
– VAT refund for tourists. (PRD)