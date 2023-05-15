Thai contents to be showcased in ‘Cannes Film Festival’ May 16-24

Thailand’ s Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), a unit under the Ministry of Commerce, is going to accompany ten Thai entertainment companies to attend the Marché du Film at Cannes Film Festival 2023, in France, from 16 to 24 May 2023.

The Marché du Film will be the occasion for the Thai film companies –Benetone Films, Brandthink, Film Frame Production, GDH, Halo Productions, Kantana, M Pictures, Right Beyond, Sahamongkol Film International, and Yggdrazil Group – to meet world-leading film industry professionals and do business, as well as to have a film pitching project within the Thailand Pavilion. The DITP expects to promote more investment and new opportunities for international cooperation on Thai content.

In 2022’s Cannes Film Festival, Thai entrepreneurs could generate revenue from business deals worth over 849 million baht; in American Film Market 2022, it was more than 659 million baht; and the recent Hong Kong Filmart 2023 brought in over 1,300 million baht. (NNT)















