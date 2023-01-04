Thai buyers advised to seek tax invoices for rebates

The Revenue Department advised consumers to seek tax invoices for their purchases including those for petrol to claim tax rebates under the “Shop Dee Mee Khuen” tax rebate program of the government.

Winit Wisetsuvarnabhumi, deputy director-general of the department, said the rebate program would be implemented from Jan 1 to Feb 15 and buyers could collect tax invoices for their purchases worth not over 40,000 baht to later claim tax rebates. The invoices could be paper or electronic invoices in accordance with tax rebate conditions.







Products and services under the program must be bought from the shops that had value-added tax registration and were authorized to issue complete VAT invoices, Mr Winit said. They include department stores, convenience stores, restaurants, bookstores and e-bookstores. Newspapers and magazines are excluded from the program.

Buyers of car petrol could also claim tax rebates under the program regardless of the ownership of the vehicles they drove, Mr Winit said. (TNA)























