Famous Thai folk music commentator arrested for boy molestation

A 60-year-old Thai folk music commentator and dance instructor was being prosecuted for allegedly molesting a 16-year-old boy.

Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn said that the teenager got to know the commentator during the shooting of a TV program. They then communicated via phone and Facebook but sex topics were raised during their conversations.







Later the commentator invited the young man to meet him for radio program inspection. On Sept 16, 2022, the commentator drove his car to pick up the boy at the latter’s house in Nakhon Ratchasima province. He said the boy would stay with him for two days.

The commentator brought the boy to a house in Buri Ram province. There the commentator allegedly hugged and kissed the boy who resisted the molestation. After the two-day stay, the commentator brought the boy back to the latter’s home. The boy and his guardian filed a molestation complaint with police on Sept 20, 2022.







Police searched the house of the commentator and interrogated him. They pressed charges with public prosecutors on Dec 23, 2022. He was released on bail and a court set a witness hearing in the case on Feb 7. (TNA)























