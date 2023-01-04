Bangkok to re-launch electric boat service along Klong Phadung Krung Kasem canal in May

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has announced plans to re-launch its electric boat service along the Klong Phadung Krung Kasem canal in May, after suspending the service in September 2020 due to low passenger numbers.







According to the BMA, the service, which was initially introduced in 2020, will be operated by a new contractor with a fleet of seven electric boats and will run from 6 am to 7 pm, likely starting in May this year.

BMA officials said the service will be evaluated for profitability on an annual basis. Each boat will also be equipped with GPS, CCTV, and additional lighting for passenger safety, and will be accessible for passengers using bicycles and wheelchairs.







The ride, which is expected to last a maximum of 20 minutes, will connect to public buses, MRT underground trains, and the Hua Lamphong train station at eleven piers in four districts. Prior to the suspension of the service, commuters were charged a flat fare of 10 baht. (NNT)























