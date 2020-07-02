Thai Buddhists to observe religious holidays in ‘New Normal’ way

Asalha Bucha Day, marking the day Lord Buddha delivered his first Sermon before the first five disciples in Buddhism, is observed this year on Saturday. It will be followed by the beginning of Buddhist Lent on Sunday.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

In a joint press briefing with public health agencies on Wednesday, the Department of Religious Affairs announced that it has issued a guideline for religious ceremonies and gathering in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

While encouraging Buddhist faithful to observe religious events, Kittaphan Phansuwan, Director-General of the Department of Religious Affairs, urged people to follow the guideline and temples across the country to enforce social distancing rules as well as other precautions against infectious disease.

Buddhists attending religious events are required to wear face masks, pass body temperature screening and heed social distancing.

Temples are to take capacity control measures to prevent overcrowding. (TNA)

Loading…











