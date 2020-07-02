‘Travel Bubble’ viable as Covid-19 situation in Thailand improves

Thailand’s travel bubble scheme is feasible as the Covid-19 situation here has improved, said the Director-General of the Disease Control Department.







DCD director-general, Dr. Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai said that the government eased high-risk activities, which means Thailand is now a safe country after it recorded more than 30 days without local transmission.

Travel restrictions were relaxed to allow groups of travelers into the country such as the government’s guests, diplomatic corps, businesspeople from three countries and one territories, including Singapore, Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong under travel bubble scheme to drive the country’s economy.

These countries and the territory have effective surveillance measures, he said.

Dr. Suwanchai said businesspeople will pay short visits less than 14 days and have to stick to the travel plan, accommodation and activities as they informed the Thai authorities.

They will undergo a PCR swab tests upon arrival at the airport and the result of the test will be known in one hour. They will install the COVID-19 tracking application while staying in Thailand.

Foreign nationals seeking medical treatment in Thailand are also allowed to visit Thailand, he added.

Travelers who seek medical and beauty treatment will be under surveillance system of the hospitals. They can take a tour after completing the treatment. (TNA)











