Schools in Thailand reopen with strict hygiene rules

After months of closure due to COVID-19, schools across Thailand reopened on Wednesday under hygiene guidelines and attendance restrictions to prevent the coronavirus outbreak.







Schools put attendance limits determined from their facility capacities and class sizes. They have accommodated social distancing and conduct strict health screening in the wake of the pandemic.

Public Health Ministry’s social distancing rule allows only one pupil in a four-square-meter classroom space. Therefore, in most cases, students are divided into two groups taking turns to attend their classes.

Pupils and parents have to adjust to the regulations and new environment. Many said they were excited with “back to school” under the new rules.

For some large school, like those in the cities of Nakhon Ratchasima and Chiang Mai, health screening caused heavy traffic congestion. (TNA)











