Thai assistant district chief, volunteers wanted for drug gang extortion

The Songkhla provincial court has issued warrants for the arrest of an assistant chief of Rattaphum district and five district volunteers for allegedly extorting money from a drug gang after their sting operation.

Earlier the six men told police that on the night of Oct 18 a gang of armed men robbed them of the seized methamphetamine that they used in a “subsequent sting operation” after they had arrested a drug trafficker with 20,000 speed pills. They told police that the gang also took their five guns and mobile phones as well as the car of the assistant chief of Rattaphum district. The incidents took place in Rattaphum district of Songkhla.







Later the arrested drug suspect said that the group of the assistant district chief and five district volunteers extorted 1 million baht or 100 packs of methamphetamine pills or 10 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine from his gang in exchange for his freedom.

According to the arrest warrants, the assistant district chief and five volunteers were charged with extortion, malfeasance and dereliction of duty.







Sources said that officials had records of the LINE chat application and phone calls showing messages and contacts for the planned release of the suspect in exchange for money or methamphetamine. (TNA)































