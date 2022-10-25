Thailand joins Women, Peace, Security (WPS) Forum in Kosovo

The Women, Peace, Security (WPS) Forum in Kosovo has been attended by one of Thailand’s deputy government spokespersons. Thai silk from Pattani was publicized at the reception dinner to increase foreign awareness of this product by women in Thailand’s Deep South.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek attended the Forum for Women, Peace, and Security in Kosovo. She was participating in her capacity as the government’s special envoy addressing problems in Thailand’s southern border provinces.







The WPS forum is an initiative of the Kosovo government and the forum that transpired over the weekend is the first edition of WPS. The forum brings leaders, experts, civil society, and influencers to discuss various challenges and the sustaining of equitable peace.

During the forum, Ratchada expressed the Thai government’s view of the necessity for women’s participation in peace-building. She also elaborated on the government’s policy in developing the southern border provinces, which is in line with the UN Security Council’s guideline emphasizing female empowerment.







Development in Thailand’s Deep South involves occupational training and quality-of-life improvement programs as well as partnerships with the civil society sector. These undertakings are aimed at reducing violence and fostering lasting peace.







During the reception dinner for forum attendees, the Thai Deputy Government Spokesperson presented “Chuan Tani” silk to Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani Sadriu. She also explained the unique patterns on the silk that reflect the local identity in Pattani. The restoration of Chuan Tani silk-making is among state-supported programs encouraging occupational groupings and local merchandise production by locals. The item drew praise from the Kosovo president, who expressed appreciation for the vivid patterns on the Chuan Tani silk. (NNT)

































