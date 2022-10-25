Floods still deep in Central Plain, Northeast Thailand

Floods remain deep in the Central Plain and the Northeast and many households have to take shelter.

Flooding has remained critical in Ang Thong province. Volunteers and rescue workers from other provinces make meals at Wat Pho Rat for flood victims in Pho Thong and Chai Yo districts, parts of which were more than two meters underwater.







In Kosum Phisai district of Maha Sarakham, the Chi River overflowed to Ban Non Nok Hor and Ban Non Suwan villages which have been flooded for nearly two weeks. About 250 families had to stay on a road by an irrigation canal as floodwater was about 1.8 meters deep at their houses. Four districts of Maha Sarakham were inundated and there were 41,769 victims.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said he ordered quick assistance for flood victims and would work out a long-term flood prevention plan.







He said that this year flooding resulted from Storm Noru and low-pressure systems which brought torrential rain, unlike previous floods. Normal drainage could not cope with excessive rainwater. Floods would recede when the levels of Chao Phraya and Pa Sak rivers subsided, the prime minister said. (TNA)































