Thailand reveals new bill to suppress soaring cyber scams

The new draft law for cybercrimes suppression has been revealed, with an emphasis on the ability of financial institutions to suspend suspicious transactions.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek reviewed some of the details of the bill, which aims to protect citizens from scams using electronics or telecommunications technology. She underlined that the draft law particularly focuses on punishing those who allow scammers to use their bank accounts in their illicit activities.







The Royal Thai Police is currently tackling over 200,000 cases of cybercrimes.

Under the bill, people who help scammers open or use bank accounts and telephone numbers registered under their name to commit their crimes are subject to three years of imprisonment or a fine of 300,000 baht, or both.







Similarly, those who advertise or enable the act of opening, renting or selling bank accounts used in cybercrimes are subject to 2 to 5 years in prison or a fine of 200,000-500,000 baht, or both.

The same penalties are also applicable to those responsible for advertising or enabling the act of opening, renting or selling telephone numbers used in cybercrimes. (NNT)



























