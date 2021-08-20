Thai Airways to resume int’l and domestic flight operations for August – October

Thai Airways International (THAI) announced to resume international and domestic flight operations during the August – October period.

In response to demand for air travel, the airline will operate flights to international and domestic destinations under the Covid-19 prevention measures, said Nond Kalinta, THAI’s chief commercial officer.







The domestic route is:

Bangkok – Phuket: two flights per week every Thursday and Friday, starting from September to October.

The routes to support the Phuket Sandbox project are:

Bangkok- Phuket- Frankfurt: one weekly flight on Thursdays. Bangkok- Phuket – London: one weekly flight on Fridays. Bangkok-Paris-Phuket-Bangkok: one weekly flight on Thursdays. Bangkok-Zurich-Phuket- Bangkok: one weekly flight every Friday.

The routes to Europe and Australia

Bangkok – London: two flights per week, Wednesdays and Sundays. Bangkok – Frankfurt: two flights per week, Saturdays and Sundays. Bangkok – Copenhagen: two flights per week, Tuesdays and Saturdays (only on Saturdays in September). Bangkok – Sydney: two flights per week, Wednesdays and Sundays.























