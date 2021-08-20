Thai Airways to resume int’l and domestic flight operations for August – October

Thai Airways International (THAI) announced to resume international and domestic flight operations during the August – October period.
In response to demand for air travel, the airline will operate flights to international and domestic destinations under the Covid-19 prevention measures, said Nond Kalinta, THAI’s chief commercial officer.
The domestic route is:
- Bangkok – Phuket: two flights per week every Thursday and Friday, starting from September to October.
The routes to support the Phuket Sandbox project are:
- Bangkok- Phuket- Frankfurt: one weekly flight on Thursdays.
- Bangkok- Phuket – London: one weekly flight on Fridays.
- Bangkok-Paris-Phuket-Bangkok: one weekly flight on Thursdays.
- Bangkok-Zurich-Phuket- Bangkok: one weekly flight every Friday.
The routes to Europe and Australia
- Bangkok – London: two flights per week, Wednesdays and Sundays.
- Bangkok – Frankfurt: two flights per week, Saturdays and Sundays.
- Bangkok – Copenhagen: two flights per week, Tuesdays and Saturdays (only on Saturdays in September).
- Bangkok – Sydney: two flights per week, Wednesdays and Sundays.