Thailand welcomes int’l tourists under Phuket Sandbox with launch of its ‘Happy Paradise’ activities

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is welcoming international tourists to Thailand under the Phuket Sandbox with the launch of its ‘Happy Paradise’ activities.

Through the Happy Paradise project, TAT at the same time is aiming to boost confidence in the gradual reopening of Thailand to tourism among both foreign tourists and local communities. The project is also seen as a way to generate additional income that can be distributed to these communities in the pilot reopening areas of Phuket, Krabi, Phang-Nga, and Surat Thani (Ko Samui, Ko Pha-ngan, and Ko Tao).







The Happy Paradise project has so far included the presentation of 1,000 Happy Paradise Welcome Kits to Phuket Sandbox tourists arriving at Phuket International Airport during the three days of 12-14 August, 2021, which contain special edition badges they can use to redeem various privileges during their stay.

Happy Paradise souvenirs, in the form of unique community products of Southern Thailand, have also been given to tourists at their SHA Plus hotels. These include Manohra bead keychains from Phatthalung province, Toei Panan Phone Bags from Krabi province, Pate cloth notebook covers from Phuket province, and phone and picture holders made of rubberwood from Trang province, among other beautifully made items.



From 18-23 August, 2021, Manora and mineral pan dance performances will be held at designated hotels to help promote the local culture to visiting tourists.

Tourists are also invited to take photos with their Happy Paradise souvenirs at selected check-in attractions in Phuket and post these with the hashtag #ThailandHappyParadise, for a chance to win prizes.

For more information, visit https://tourismthailand.org/happyparadise.

































