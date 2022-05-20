Thai Airways reports net loss of around 3.2 billion baht in Q1 of 2022 – better than last year

Thai Airways International (THAI) reported a net loss of around 3.2 billion baht in the first quarter of 2022, an improvement over the same period last year.

THAI said the company and its subsidiaries have received 11.181 billion baht in total revenue for the first quarter. Operational revenue was up by 6.797 billion baht compared to the same period of 2021. However, expenditures for the first quarter rose to 14.348 billion baht, resulting in a net loss of 3.167 billion baht for the airline operator.



The company reported a net loss of 3.243 billion baht in the first quarter, down 8.962 billion baht year-on-year. The net loss per share was 1.49 baht, compared to 5.59 baht in the first quarter of last year.

The report also noted a year-on-year increase in various factors such as the Available Seat Kilometers (ASKs) which were up by 179.8%, a 426.1%increase in Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPK), and an increase in Cabin Factor compared to last year. Cargo transportation demand was higher as well, with the number of Available Dead Load Ton-Kilometers (ADTKs) increasing by 207.8% while Revenue Freight Ton-Kilometers (RFTKs) were up from last year by 128.3%.







The Airline operator also reported a continuous increase in traveling demands after the lifting of pandemic-era travel restrictions. The company has already increased the frequency of THAI and Thai Smile flights to meet rising demand for domestic and international flights in the second quarter of this year. (NNT)































