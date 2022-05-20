Thailand to play against Vietnam in SEA Games final this Sunday

Thailand manager Nualphan Lamsam aka “Madam Pang” expressed gratitude towards all players in Thailand’s national football team for their 1-0 victory over Indonesia to enter the final with Vietnam in the 2021 Southeast Asian Games.

She said that the semifinal was heart-stopping for both Thailand and Indonesia and admitted that the Indonesian team was highly capable for including the players who had changed their citizenship and played abroad.



Thailand’s Weerathep Pomphan was the hero for kicking the game-winning goal in extra time, allowing the U23 Thai men’s football team to vie for its 17th SEA Games championship.

Sports and Tourism Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn awarded the team 1 million baht for the semifinal triumph.







The team will meet Vietnam, the SEA Games host, at the My Dinh stadium in Hanoi at 7pm on May 22. (TNA)

































