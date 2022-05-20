‘Thailand Pass’ remains in use for foreigners with slight changes; revoked for Thai arrivals

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration allows entertainment venues including pubs, bars and karaoke shops to reopen on June 1 and will end the Thailand Pass registration for Thai people simultaneously.

Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said CCSA allowed entertainment places to reopen on June 1 on the condition that service providers will conduct antigen tests every week or when they have suspicious symptoms or infection risks.



Their operations must comply strictly with Universal Prevention measures and customers must be fully vaccinated and already received booster shots.

Ms Rachada also said that on June 1 arrival procedures would be streamlined for the conveniences of foreign visitors.







The Thailand Pass entry registration system will remain in use but be adjusted to require only information about vaccination, insurance and passports. The system will issue a QR code right after the registration is completed.

The Thailand Pass system will be revoked for Thai arrivals on June 1. (TNA)

































